(CBS Local)– Actor Jake Lacy was recently told by a friend in the industry that he’s in the sweet spot of his career.

The 33-year-old has been acting for over a decade, is popping up consistently in things like “Fosse/Verdon” with Sam Rockwell, “Girls” with Lena Dunham, and now a new movie called “Ode To Joy” with Martin Freeman and Morena Baccarin.

An actor’s career is full of peaks and valleys and the biggest peak of Lacy’s career was when he got to be on his favorite show “The Office” in 2013. The gig came right after one of the lowest points of Lacy’s career when he was replaced on another show by T.J. Miller.

“I thought it was over and then I got to be on my favorite show,” said Lacy in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Within 36 hours, I was on set shooting with John [Krasinski], Rainn [Wilson], and Jenna [Fischer]. I was a huge fan of the British Office, I was deep into the UK Office. I was a little nervous when I heard they were doing a US Office. Greg Daniels and [Steve] Carrell are brilliant. I can’t imagine a better pivot from one audience to the next and I was a fan of that style.”

Lacy’s new movie directed by Jason Winer hits theaters, VOD, and digital streaming on August 9. His character Cooper has a brother with a debilitating medical condition and he’s thrown right in the middle of a complicated relationship with a woman his brother went on a date with.

“I was a fan of Jason’s and Martin’s,” said Lacy. “Martin’s character lives with the combination of narcolepsy and cataplexy, which means overstimulation of emotion can create muscle weakness. That is the jumping off point for this story. My character Cooper is pretty quickly out of his depth. It appear he doesn’t know how to be selfess or show up for this person, but he can show up for his brother in a lot of ways.”

While Lacy has worked with a lot of talented people in the industry, one of his most memorable experiences was hanging out with Rockell on the set of “Fosse/Verdon.”

“I got to work with somebody I was a big fan of and another friend of mine had gotten to work with him,” said Lacy. “I was talking to him about it and said even if the guy wasn’t this entity or brand, you’d still walk away and say that was the coolest guy. That’s the real joy of working on anything. It was Sam Rockwell. If he wasn’t Sam Rockwell, if he was just a dude named Sam… you’d still say that’s the coolest guy.”