CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Billy Eichner, Boycott Equinox, Boycott SoulCycle, Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump, Stephen Ross

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities and gym members took to social media to call for a boycott of Equinox and SoulCycle after it was revealed that billionaire Stephen Ross, who owns the fitness centers’ parent company, would be hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Friday in the Hamptons.

Both companies posted statements to Twitter that said they are not involved in the fundraiser and do not endorse it.

Comments