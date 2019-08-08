LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities and gym members took to social media to call for a boycott of Equinox and SoulCycle after it was revealed that billionaire Stephen Ross, who owns the fitness centers’ parent company, would be hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
Hey @Equinox – what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder?
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 7, 2019
Hi, @Equinox. I am a member at #ColumbusCircle.
I am horrified to hear that your owner, Stephen Ross, is hosting a fundraiser for Trump.
Trump is a racist, xenophobe and misogynist who spreads hate.
Ross needs to cancel the fundraiser.
Or, do I need to #BoycottEquinox?
— Paul Snatchko (@PaulSnatchko) August 7, 2019
the gym is my personal hell but if you're a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox ayyyyy I'm still sick yes but fuck equinox https://t.co/SJBsBNXT8Q
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019
The fundraiser is scheduled for Friday in the Hamptons.
Both companies posted statements to Twitter that said they are not involved in the fundraiser and do not endorse it.
A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0
— SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019
— Equinox (@Equinox) August 7, 2019
