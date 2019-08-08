



— The father of a missing Monrovia woman is making a plea to the public to help find his daughter.

Authorities believe Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31, was assaulted and abducted by her boyfriend on the morning of July 29 outside his home in the 600 block of Vaquero Road.

Robert Anthony Camou, a 27-year-old Monrovia resident, has been identified as the boyfriend.

Witnesses told police they saw Camou put Custer’s “lifeless” body into the trunk of a Toyota Prius that morning. Sheriff’s homicide detectives said they have uncovered blood drops in the cargo hold of the vehicle as well as his residence.

Further, officials said a digging tool was also uncovered in the vehicle.

Custer has an 8-year-old son.

“This is basically a plea to anybody out there,” said Amanda’s father, Rick, “especially on Monday the 29th of July that was hiking or fishing or mountain biking. They might have seen anything out of the ordinary.”

Authorities said Camou was taken into custody on July 30th after a nearly five-hour standoff.

Camou is being held without bail on previously filed assault and domestic violence charges.

Officials said Thursday they they were able to track some of Camou’s whereabouts because he was wearing an electronic monitoring device in connection with his assault case.

There is a five-hour gap in his movements when it’s believed he removed the monitoring device.

Anyone who was in the area of Mount Baldy Road, Glendora Ridge Road or

Glendora Mountain Road on July 29 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. who may have seen Camou, Custer — or the Prius he was driving — was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau (323) 890-5500.