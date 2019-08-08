Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — One person is dead Thursday after somehow crashing a rental car sideways into a flower shop in Arcadia.
The crash was first reported at about 3:15 a.m. at Arcadia Main Florist, 30 Las Tunas Drive. The impact of the crash left the red vehicle sideways through a display window of the shop.
Police say the car lost control and sheared a fire hydrant, before flying into the closed flower shop.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age was not released.
Witnesses told police they saw the car speeding just before the crash.
