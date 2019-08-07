



— Riverside police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to kidnap teenage girl in Riverside.

According to a release from the Riverside Police Department, a teenage girl was walking in the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside between 8-8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when a Hispanic man approached her from a parked vehicle. Police said the suspect then tried to grab the girl and attempted to force her into his vehicle and struck her with a metal object.

Police said the girl was able to fight off the suspect and run away. The suspect then fled.

The suspect was described as a 5-feet-5-inch male in his 30s with a thin build, dark or tan skin and a round clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray shirt, black jeans and tan work boots.

Police released video of the suspect’s vehicle. He was seen driving away from the scene in a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra 4-door pickup truck with dark tinted windows and unknown license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945 or Detective Brandi Merrill at 951-353-7120.