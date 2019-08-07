



— A Louisiana man was shot three times Tuesday night while attempting to purchase a gun from someone he met on Facebook, authorities said.

The victim was shot after he and his his girlfriend went to Grimmett Drive Apartments in Shreveport to buy the weapon, according a police report.

The victim and his girlfriend then fled the scene and ended up near a BancorpSouth bank branch on North Market Street, CBS affiliate KSLA reported.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. Officers on scene didn’t know if his wounds were life-threatening.

No further details were available, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org or using the P3Tips app.