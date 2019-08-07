



— The days of fumbling through your bag to find your TAP card or exact change might be coming to an end.

On Monday, Metro Los Angeles introduced its new line of wearable wristbands that work like a regular TAP card — customers can load stored value or passes onto it and register it online.

The wristbands are made of silicone and come in either black or blue. The wristband costs $10, and quantities are limited.

TAP Flex wristbands are now available at all Metro Customer Centers, and can be used on any agency that accepts TAP.

Metro said in a release that additional wearable items — including TAP Stretch wristbands, made of elastic fabric, and TAP Mini keychain fobs — will be released later in August.