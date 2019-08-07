Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — How would you like to earn $1,000 to eat bacon?
Southern California’s Farmer Boys is launching its inaugural one-day bacon internship.
The new employee will be paid $1,000 to taste the chain’s new bacon-loaded menu items.
Bacon lovers can apply for the position by posting a video or photo to Instagram that details why they would be a good fit.
