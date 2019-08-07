SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Actor Danny Trejo was in the right place at the right time Wednesday when he was able to help a child trapped in an overturned vehicle in Sylmar.

The “Machete” actor happened to be in the area when an SUV and a car collided just after 3 p.m. near Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.

Trejo and a female witness reportedly climbed into one of the vehicles that had overturned in the crash and unbuckled a young child that was trapped inside.

Trejo then carried the child to safety where he rendered aid while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported those involved suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash but there were reports of one vehicle possibly running a red light.

LAPD was conducting an investigation on the crash.