



— A double fuel tanker truck overturned Wednesday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard, causing a significant fuel leak and shutting down all lanes.

The rollover crash was first reported at about 7:10 a.m. and involved just the tanker truck, which was carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel.

A large puddle of fuel spreading out from the overturned tanker appeared to span five lanes of the freeway. Los Angeles Fire officials say vehicles and equipment are being brought in to safely upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill.

The clearing and clean-up effort could take several hours, and the northbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

The connector from the 2 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway has also been shut down, and traffic was being directed to turn around and exit the freeway on the Glendale Avenue onramp.