SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A fire broke out in the garage of a house in the 10000 block of N. Big Bend Avenue Wednesday night.

Fire officials said four people were taken to the hospital — a 49-year-old woman in fair condition and an 89-year-old woman in serious condition, who were said to be occupants of the fire unit; a 65-year-old man in grave condition, reported to be a neighbor to the incident; and an 80-year-old woman, who was located in a neighboring home, was being evaluated for an undetermined medical complaint.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the attached garage and prevented from extending into the residence or the attic.

Firefighters remained on scene to ensure they had put out remaining hot spots.