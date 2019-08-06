



— A man has died after being run over by a truck as he was lying down in the parking lot of a CVS in Van Nuys.

The crash was first reported at about 2 a.m. in the CVS parking lot near Sepulveda and Sherman Way. Police say the man was lying down in the roadway of the parking lot.

It’s not clear what the man was doing on the ground, but police say he may have been homeless. The unidentified man was taken to Northridge Hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver didn’t see the man in the parking lot and drove over him. He appeared to be distraught after learning the man had died.

The driver was not arrested, but was cited for other violations.