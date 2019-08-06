



— The bowls at Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sweetgreen have become a staple to many, but a new study found the biodegradable material of the bowls contains cancer-linked “forever chemicals” that may lead to health conditions.

According to the non-profit group New Food Economy, the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to serious health problems such as cancer.

The chemicals, known as PFAS, help the bowls hold hot, wet, and greasy food.

Researchers say the compounds of PFAS do not break down in the body.

The chemicals are said to also soak into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

There are 415 Chipotle locations throughout California, including many locations in Southern California in cities such as Alhambra, Fullerton, Sherman Oaks, Irvine, Lakewood, Glendale, Santa Ana, Northridge, and many more.