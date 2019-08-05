



— A San Fernando Valley resident and a resident in the southeast region of Los Angeles County were recovering after falling ill from West Nile virus, health officials announced Monday.

According to the Department of Public Health, the two patients are the first two confirmed cases in L.A. County this year.

The two patients are both recovering after becoming ill at the end of July, health officials said.

West Nile is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Last week, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District reported finding mosquitos in Bellflower that tested positive for the virus.

Virus-positive mosquitos were found in Long Beach earlier in July.

“Mosquito bites aren’t just annoying, they may make you sick. So everyone should take protective action by using mosquito repellent when outdoors and getting rid of items in their homes or yards that collect standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer, said in a statement.

According to the department, symptoms from contracting West Nile can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or skin rash and can last for several days to months.

Health officials offered tips to reduce mosquito habitats including eliminating standing water, making sure swimming pools are properly maintained, and changing the water in pet dishes and birdbaths weekly.

Officials urged the public to report stagnant swimming pools or “green pools” to the Public Health Environmental Health Bureau at (626) 430-5200, or to a local vector control agency.

More information can be found at Vector Control District and Public Health.

