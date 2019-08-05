CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mass Shootings In Dayton, Ohio And El Paso, Texas
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pellet gun shot at a car outside a synagogue caused some panicked moments in Valley Village this weekend.

A possible shooting was reported just after 12:30 p.m. outside the Toras Hashem Synagogue, 12422 Chandler Blvd. A man told police he was sitting in his car outside the synagogue when he heard something hitting it.

According to the LAPD, a 23-year-old man was shooting a pellet gun. He was found and arrested without incident. His name has not been released.

The victim said he had been concerned the pellet gun shooting was an anti-Semitic act of hate.

The Valley Village incident followed mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas that killed 29 people.

