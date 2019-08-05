LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The parent company of Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and has closed 19 Marie Callender’s locations, the company announced Monday.

The Long Beach founded restaurant chain is best known for its homestyle comfort foods and pies.

Phone calls to Marie Callender’s restaurants in Southern California revealed that at least 11 have already closed including:

Arcadia: 820 S. Baldwin Ave. Buena Park: 5960 Orangethorpe Ave. Corona: 160 E. Rincon St. Los Angeles: 5773 Wilshire Blvd. Northridge: 19310 Business Center Drive Ontario: 2149 E. Convention Center Way Placentia: 126 E. Yorba Linda Blvd. Torrance: 21211 Hawthorne Blvd. Victorville: 12180 Mariposa Road Westminster: 16390 Beach Blvd. Whittier: 9829 La Serna Drive.

Locations in Anaheim, at 540 N Euclid Ave., and Temecula, at 29363 Rancho California Road have also been reported to have closed prior to Monday”s announcement.

The chain has gone through multiple ownership changes and is currently owned by Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC, based in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the statement, the company explained they would be continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers regarding the Marie Callender’s restaurants.

“Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible,” said President & CEO Jeff Warne.

Perkins & Marie Callender’s has also closed ten Perkins restaurants, none of which are located in California.