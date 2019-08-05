LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s never too late to say you’re sorry.

Baseball card maker Topps accidentally got its lines crossed on a baseball card for Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.

The 24-year-old Shane Bieber, a Southern California native, noted on Twitter Sunday that on the back of the card, Topps accidentally referred to him as Justin, the famous pop star.

The card read: “Justin was particularly comfortable on the road, where he went a team record 7-0 and was undefeated in 11 starts.”

Is it too late to say sorry? — The Topps Company (@Topps) August 3, 2019

In response, Topps commented, “Is it too late to say sorry?” in reference to Justin Bieber’s hit 2015 song “Sorry.”

Justin Bieber himself got in on the fun. On Sunday he tweeted out to his 106 million followers, “I feel like we have a special connection.”

The Indians themselves responded to Justin, “Got an “I’M JUSTIN” #57 jersey waiting for you at Progressive Field. Swing by and pick it up before your first pitch?”

Got an "I'M JUSTIN" #57 jersey waiting for you at Progressive Field. Swing by and pick it up before your first pitch? — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 5, 2019