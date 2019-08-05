LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his personal income tax returns.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week that requires presidential candidates to file five years of their income tax returns with the California Secretary of State prior to the primary election. Candidates who fail to do so would not appear on the ballot.

“These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence,” Newsom said in a signing statement. “The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”

On Monday, conservative group Judicial Watch announced it had filed a lawsuit to challenge the law. According to a release from the group, the suit alleges that the law unconstitutionally adds a new qualification for candidates as president.

The suit lists four California voters — two Republicans, one Independent and one Democrat — as plaintiffs.