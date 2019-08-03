



— John Wayne Airport is getting back to normal following Friday’s power outage that grounded all flights.

The Saturday morning rush was slightly slower than normal with a handful of flights still showing delays and cancellations, but the airport was getting back to full capacity.

The airport tweeted out this morning that it was open for all commercial flights and to check with individual airlines regarding any residual delays or cancellations.

Power at the airport first went out around 7:00 p.m. Friday evening due to a reported explosion at a transformer in the Irvine area. The airport authority said power to the airport was restored within 30 minutes, but all flights had been grounded for the remainder of the evening.

There are still 10,000 customers in the surrounding area without power, down from the more than 30,000 who were without power Friday night.