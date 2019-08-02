Comments
NORCO (CBSLA) — The world’s biggest bounce house just arrived in Los Angeles.
NORCO (CBSLA) — The world’s biggest bounce house just arrived in Los Angeles.
The Big Bounce America made its Los Angeles debut Friday at SilverLakes Equestrian and Sports Park in Norco and will be there through the weekend.
The bounce house is an enormous 10,000 square feet and stands 37 feet tall at its tallest point.
It’s billed as the largest bounce house in the world and includes a basketball court, ball pit, live DJ, and climbing walls.
The giant inflatable also houses a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course and a giant maze.
People of all ages are welcome to bounce around. Child sessions and adult-only sessions are also available.
The Big Bounce America will be in Norco on the weekend of Aug. 2, 9, and 16.
For more information visit thebigbounceamerica.com.
You must log in to post a comment.