



– A man with a gunshot wound who may have been involved in two separate shootings — including one in which an officer opened fire – was arrested after his car careened into a San Bernardino home early Thursday morning following a wild police pursuit.

The suspect was apprehended after his car lost control and got wedged inside the living room of a house in the 700 block of West 21st Street, according to San Bernardino police.

Nobody inside the home was hurt, police said. The suspect was rushed to the hospital in undisclosed condition.

According to police, the chain of events began with a car-to-car shooting at 1:40 a.m. in the area of Sterling and Highland avenues.

A responding officer came upon the suspect and began to pursue him. During the chase, police say, the officer opened fire on the man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 797 W Highland Ave., approximately five miles away from the location of the first shooting.

A few moments later, the suspect crashed into the home, located about a block away from the 7-Eleven.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear if he sustained the wound during the car-to-car shooting or if he was struck by the officer.

Police did not confirm if the suspect was armed or fired on the officer during the chase.

There was no word on whether anyone else was injured in the initial car-to-car shooting. The officer involved in the pursuit was not hurt, and no bystanders were injured in the shooting at the 7-Eleven.