



– A Los Angeles police officer sustained a minor injury after his gun went off while transporting a suspect at a Panorama City hospital.

According to Los Angeles police, the shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. when officers were helping transport a 24-year-old man to Mission Community Hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd. for a mental evaluation.

There was some kind of struggle in which the officers and the gun of one of the officers went off, police said, with the bullet grazing the officer’s leg. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the hospital.

The injury was described as minor and he was receiving treatment at the hospital. The suspect was not hurt.

Police said they are not calling the incident an officer-involved shooting at this point, but whether it was an unintentional negligent discharge during a use of force.

The hospital was not locked down during the shooting and there were no evacuations.