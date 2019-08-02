PACOIMA (CBSLA) – An unlikely San Fernando Valley city may soon become a hub for Hollywood productions.
The West Hollywood-based Quixote Studios has unveiled a $30 million facility that will offer production space geared at the rapidly growing streaming business, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Quixote, which provides trailers and equipment for the entertainment industry, has been working on the space for the last couple of years. It’s located on a 10-acre property next to a mobile home park on Glenoaks Boulevard and has five soundstages totaling around 75,000 square feet.
There’s also 20,000 square feet of office space and a production crew cafe, the Times reported.
The lot’s first show will be Amazon Studios’ “Them: Covenant”, according to the paper.
You must log in to post a comment.