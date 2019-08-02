ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — A power outage at John Wayne Airport in Orange County temporarily grounded all flights Friday evening.

The airport said in a tweet, “There is currently a power outage in the Terminal. We are working to identify the cause. More details will be provided as it becomes available. Please check with your airline regarding any delays or cancellations.”

The airport later tweeted that there was a full ground stop and any inbound flights were being diverted.

Guests who were picking up passengers were advised to call the airline for more information.