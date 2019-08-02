LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk in the Fairfax District late Thursday night, and the driver of one of the two cars involved was arrested on manslaughter and DUI charges, according to officials.

The collision occurred at Melrose and Martel avenues at 10:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with a head injury, where he died, Los Angeles police said. His name was not released.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Gralitzer, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Police initially told CBS2 that the victim was struck while riding a scooter. However, they later confirmed that he was not.

Gralitzer was behind the wheel of a 2018 Infinity Q60S, traveling east on Melrose, when he collided with a 2017 Acura MDX that was turning left onto Martel Avenue, police said.

The impact sent the Acura careening off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the victim.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police before Gralitzer was booked.