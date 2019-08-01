DEATH VALLEY (CBSLA) — Search-and-rescue teams were dispatched after a fighter jet crashed in Death Valley Wednesday morning and left seven visitors with minor injuries.

According to the official Twitter feed for the U.S. Naval Air Forces, the crash happened around 10 a.m. when the F/A-18E went down near an area often referred to as Star Wars Canyon — not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake — on the western edge of Death Valley National Park. The aircraft was on a routine training flight when the crash occurred.

Search-and-rescue teams from NAWS China Lake and Naval Station Lemoore were dispatched to the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.