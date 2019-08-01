DEATH VALLEY (CBSLA) — The pilot of an FA-18E Super Hornet died after the fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley, the U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday.

The U.S. Navy confirmed the death of the pilot just before 12:40 p.m. Thursday saying, “The Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the FA-18E died in the crash. In accordance with DoD policy, the identity of the pilot will be withheld 24 hours. The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”

The Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the FA-18E died in the crash. In accordance with DoD policy, the identity of the pilot will be withheld 24 hours. The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. — flynavy (@flynavy) August 1, 2019

The pilot was missing following the fighter jet crash that left seven Death Valley visitors with minor injuries.

According to the official Twitter feed for the U.S. Naval Air Forces, the crash happened around 10 a.m. when the F/A-18E Super Hornet went down near an area often referred to as Star Wars Canyon — not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake — on the western edge of Death Valley National Park.

The aircraft was on a routine training flight when the crash occurred.

Star Wars Canyon is popular with visitors because fighter jets speed through it. The pilot and jet were assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The Navy said in a statement Thursday that the pilot’s identity will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin in accordance with Defense Department policy.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.