LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — WWE Hall of Famer and eight-time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Harley Race died Thursday afternoon at the age of 76.

Race’s team announced the loss on Twitter saying, “Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you”

Race, known as “The King” of the ring, started his career with promoter Gus Karras, according to his official website.

He wrestled worldwide with different organizations including the National Wrestling Alliance, the American Wrestling Association, the World Wrestling Federation, and World Championship Wrestling.

Race captured championships both in singles competition as well as in the tag-team division.

The wrestling legend held the title of NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship eight different times.

Race was inducted into several halls of fame, including the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

According to Race’s team, “more information would be released soon.”