COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A stabbing at the Orange County Fair sent two to the hospital with lacerations to their arms, according to fair officials.

Officials said that the sheriff’s department was called to the fair around 9:40 p.m. for an altercation between a group of young males in the main mall area of the fair.

According to fair officials, there were no weapons recovered and witnesses did not report seeing any weapons. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked the call the sheriff’s department.