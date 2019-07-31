DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities said a female suspect who was wanted for speeding and who crashed into two vehicles during a chase is in custody.

The unidentified suspect was in Orange County when the chase began just before 8 p.m.

The chase also wended through the northbound 57 Freeway and LA County. She ended up crashing in Diamond Bar, near the 60 Freeway.

During the chase, the suspect fled the vehicle and ran into a Diamond Bar neighborhood where she attempted to blend in and evade capture.

The woman ran into and through several backyards in the Crooked Creek area.

Authorities said they received a call from a male passenger saying the woman was threatening to crash the vehicle. It was unclear if the passenger was a victim of a crime.

He was also taken into custody for questioning.

The suspect crashed into her first vehicle in Orange County. A second crash occurred in Los Angeles County, according to the CHP.