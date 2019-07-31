HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach police have arrested five people after a fight broke out Wednesday night near the venue of the U.S. Open of Surfing.

According to police, officers approached a woman near Tower 11 around 8:40 p.m. for having alcohol on the beach. Once the officers got near the woman, police said the group the woman was with turned on the officers and a fight broke out.

Police said the officers at the scene requested backup as the fight continued. According to police, “a number” of officers were injured, but only was was taken to the hospital with what was said to be a significant injury. The officer is expected to be fine.

The fight was not related to the U.S. Open of Surfing — which ended earlier in the day.