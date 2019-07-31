



– A man is in critical condition after he was struck by two different vehicles while trying to cross a busy roadway in Fountain Valley late Tuesday night.

The second driver who struck the victim kept going and is at large.

At around 11:45 p.m., the victim was crossing Harbor Boulevard at Lilac Avenue when he was hit by a car, Fountain Valley police said. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The male driver jumped out and was trying to both provide aid to the victim and stop traffic when the victim was then struck a second time by another vehicle. The second driver did not stop at the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators are still searching for the second driver who may not have realized that they struck someone. That vehicle was described as a white older model pickup truck or full size SUV.

A police spokesperson told CBS2 that the first driver made an effort to alert oncoming traffic that the victim was down in the road.

“And then they (the first driver) went back out to try to alert potential motorists who also might be traveling southbound on Harbor to try to not hit the pedestrian who was down in the roadway,” Fountain Valley police Sgt. Mike Parsons told CBS2. “But being that it’s the darkness of night, it’s hard to see a pedestrian in the roadway, so they were trying to flag people down. For unknown reasons, another motorist struck the down pedestrian.”

Police do not believe the first driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. There are several businesses in the area, so investigators will be hoping to obtain security video of the incident.

All southbound lanes of Harbor Boulevard were blocked for several hours, but have since reopened.