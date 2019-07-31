



— Sherriff’s deputies apprehended a San Jacinto man Wednesday morning who allegedly tried to kidnap a teen girl in San Jacinto on Sunday and another on Tuesday in the same area.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced shortly after 11 a.m. that 40-year-old Billy Fenter was back in custody Wednesday morning after being arrested Monday and later released on bail.

Fenter is suspected in two separate kidnapping attempts. One on Sunday and two days later on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues around 12:30 p.m., after receiving a call that a suspect was trying to lure a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s department, witnesses reported seeing the suspect driving a black, four-door Nissan sedan with an Arizona license plate number CEJ2788 at the scene.

Deputies located and arrested Fenter on charges of annoying or molesting a child. However, he bailed out of jail on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, another report of an attempted kidnapping was filed at the same intersection. Witnesses told police the suspect was a black male adult between 30-40 years old driving a black Nissan sedan with Arizona plates.

Due to the suspect’s vehicle and physical description matching witness descriptions, deputies identified Fenter as the suspect in the second kidnapping attempt.

The victim of the Tuesday attempt also positively identified Fenter.

Deputies conducted a search for Fenter and later announced he was back in police custody.

No other details were immediately released.

