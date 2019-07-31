



— French’s is beating the summer heat with mustard ice cream.

To celebrate National Mustard Day in L.A. on August 3, French’s is teaming up with Coolhaus to feature their mustard-flavored ice cream.

Why, you might ask? According to French’s website, “after 115 years of using mustard to add something bold and unique to standard fare, we thought, ‘What about ice cream?’”

The mustard company took to social media to unveil their lickable product saying, “I scream, you scream, wait.. mustard ice cream? Yes, and it’s delicious! We partnered with @Coolhaus for #NationalMustardDay on 8/3 to bring you mustard like you’ve never had it before.”

The bright yellow treat will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City on Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11.