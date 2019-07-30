



— Authorities say a 19-year-old woman was driving under the influence when she crashed her SUV into the front gate of a county jail facility in Irvine.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. at the James A. Musick facility, 13502 Musick.

We are grateful no OCSD personnel were injured in this collision. While this damage can be fixed, we know that’s not always the case with DUI collisions. Losing a loved one or friend is irreparable. Please always designate a driver or coordinate a ride. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 30, 2019

The impact of the crash took out the jail’s front gate, which was left lying across the entrance road to the facility.

The bronze Range Rover also fared badly in the crash. The SUV was left straddling a low cinderblock wall with all four wheels hanging, its front bumper torn off and the engine compartment heavily damaged.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The woman, whose name was not released, was booked on suspicion of DUI.