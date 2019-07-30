



— Forget the pocket fan – Sony has unveiled its newest gadget to help keep folks cool.

The Reon Pocket is a miniature AC that slides underneath your shirt and can lower body temps by as much as 23 degrees.

The $117 app-controlled gadget can also serve as a heater during the winter season, according to Sony. It’s reported to have a battery life of less than two hours.

The company’s First Flight program used crowdfunding to get the Pocket onto the market.

Japanese consumers will be the first to be able to buy it next year before its expected release in the U.S. sometime in late 2020.