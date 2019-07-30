Comments
MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A shooting victim in Monrovia is said to have driven himself to a home from the scene before being taken to the hospital.
According to Monrovia police, the shooting took place near a Walmart in the 1600 block of Mountain Avenue — a short distance away from where the victim drove to in the 400 block of Genoa Street.
Monrovia Fire Department transported the shooting victim in unknown condition.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.