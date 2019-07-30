



— Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a San Jacinto man suspected of attempting kidnapping.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the area of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues after receiving a call that a suspect was trying to lure a 15-year-old juvenile into his vehicle. According to police, witnesses reported seeing a black, 4-door Nissan sedan with an Arizona license plate number CEJ2788 at the scene.

Deputies then located, arrested and booked 40-year-old Billie Fenter for annoying or molesting a child. Due to the circumstances, a bail enhancement was approved.

On Tuesday evening, another report of an attempted kidnapping was filed at the same intersection. Witnesses told police the suspect was a black male adult between 30-40 years old driving a black Nissan sedan with Arizona plates.

Due to the suspect’s vehicle and physical description matching the description of the July 28 call, deputies ran a record check and found that Fenter bailed out of custody Monday. The victim positively identified Fenter as the same suspect. Deputies conducted a search for Fenter, but were unable to locate him.

The department is asking for the public’s help with any information and encourages anyone with knowledge of Fenter’s whereabouts to contact Deputy Bordeay at the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station at 951-776-1099.