BREA (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old male has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.
According to Brea Police Department, officers are investigating a traffic collision involving a single vehicle and the La Habra teen at the intersection of Brea Boulevard and Lambert.
All westbound traffic being diverted to northbound Brea Boulevard and all northbound Brea traffic is diverted to eastbound Lambert.
Traffic is expected to be impacted for the next few hours.
