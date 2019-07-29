IRVINE (CBSLA) — A good Samaritan possibly saved a woman’s life on an urban trail in Irvine.

The Jeffrey Open Space Trail, squeezed between Jeffrey Road and Irvine neighborhoods, is used by cyclists, joggers, and walkers.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night 30-year-old Tyler Collier of Tustin was riding his bike on the trail when he collided with a 28-year-old woman.

“There was a man riding a bike, he collided with the woman, knocked her to the ground, and then at that point got off the bike and began to beat her,” said Kim Mohr with Irvine Police Department.

Mohr said that a courageous good Samaritan saw the attack and help Collier down while another passerby called the police.

Police arrived and arrested Collier.

According to Mohr, the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Mohr said that it’s not uncommon for people to go walking at the trail after dark because “it is well-lit” and “a very safe neighborhood.”

Some trail users said they believe the trail is safe but they would not walk or ride there late at night.

Collier is most likely facing a felony assault charge.