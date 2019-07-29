Comments
HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department was called to rescue two adult female hikers near the Hollywood Hills Monday night.
Due to power lines, a hoist operation was not possible, leading firefighters to execute a two-line rope system rescue — lowering a rescuer down to the hikers to bring them back to safety. The rescue was successful with both hikers brought to safety.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the hikers, who are both in their 20s, were not injured.
