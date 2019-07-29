Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A worker who was thrown down a 15-foot-deep hole Monday night was responsive, according to Anaheim Police Department officials.
The construction worker was working at the intersection of Ball Road and State College Boulevard when a white vehicle crashed into a piece of construction equipment that then hit a fence that fell onto a construction worker pushing that worker into an open manhole, according to police.
Police said the driver of the white vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody.
