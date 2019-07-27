Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing an Uber vehicle and taking police on a wild pursuit early Saturday morning.
According to LASD, the woman they arrested carjacked an Uber in West Hollywood at approximately 1 a.m. before leading police on a pursuit.
The pursuit ended in downtown L.A. when the woman crashed into a vehicle before coming to a stop in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru.
Sheriffs took the woman into custody. No injuries were reported.
