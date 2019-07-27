ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy last seen in Anaheim Saturday afternoon.

Anaheim Police Department tweeted out that they were searching for 12-year-old Calvin Roberts last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Harbor and Katella.

URGENT: APD is searching for a missing child last seen at 12:30 pm Saturday in the area of Harbor and Katella in @City_of_Anaheim. 12 year old Calvin Roberts, M/African American, 5’3”, 150 lbs. Calvin is autistic and non-verbal. Call 911 if you see him pic.twitter.com/D8XkAj0wkq — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 27, 2019

Roberts was described as an African American male, 5’3” tall, and 150 lbs. He was said to have autism and is non-verbal.

Police located Roberts after video showed the 12-year-old getting onto a bus.

OCTA Media Team assisted in stopping the bus and retrieving Roberts.

UPDATE: Calvin has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance. Video was located showing him getting on a bus. The @OCTAnews assisted in stopping the bus and returning Calvin to relatives — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 27, 2019

Calvin was found safe and returned to his relatives.