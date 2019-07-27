BREAKING:Off-Duty Officer Fatally Shot In Lincoln Heights, Suspect At Large
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy last seen in Anaheim Saturday afternoon.

Anaheim Police Department tweeted out that they were searching for 12-year-old Calvin Roberts last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Harbor and Katella.

Roberts was described as an African American male, 5’3” tall, and 150 lbs. He was said to have autism and is non-verbal.

Police located Roberts after video showed the 12-year-old getting onto a bus.

OCTA Media Team assisted in stopping the bus and retrieving Roberts.

Calvin was found safe and returned to his relatives.

