



— The LA Rams have signed head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead to contract extensions that will keep both men with the team though the 2023 season.

“These are two well-deserved extensions for Sean and Les,” Rams Owner/Chairman Stanley Kroenke said. “Their work ethic, leadership and character are traits we value throughout all our organizations… We look forward to having them lead our team as we play our final year in the Coliseum and prepare for our new stadium at Hollywood Park.”

WOOOO! Les get to work! McVay + Snead are extended through 2023! 🙌 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 26, 2019

In two seasons, McVay has won 75 percent of his regular season games and is 2-2 in the postseason, including this year’s loss in the Super Bowl.