



— The Gudauskas brothers — all three of them — will help kick off the Vans US Open of Surfing returning Saturday to Huntington Beach for the 25th year.

Their Stoke-o-Rama — a free, kids-only, surf celebration is hosted by the brothers and their Warriors Foundation.

Growing up in San Clemente, the open has always been a special time for the bros.

Stoke-o-Rama is open to the first 100 Huntington Beach residents — all proceeds go to the local YMCA.

If you want to check it out, registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. Contests start at 8:30 a.m.

For more about the Vans US Open of Surfing, click here.