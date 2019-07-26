



— Three black patrons of Hollywood Buffalo Wild Wings are suing the restaurant chain in response to a Jan. 18 incident that happened during a networking event.

Christian Flakes, Tiesha D. Pogues and Taquana N. Logan filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging negligence, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s Civil and Business and Professional codes.

According to the suit, the plaintiffs’ server — identified as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30 named Austin — “essentially ignored” the trio while continuing to provide normal service to non-black customers. As an example, the suit says the trio had to ask multiple times for water after they were seated.

When it was time to pay the bill, the suit states, their checks arrived with a handwritten note of how much to tip. According to the suit, none of the other non-black patrons had similar notes on their checks.

The suit then states that one of the plaintiffs asked the server if the message was standard practice, and the waiter allegedly responded, “No, I do this for foreigners, such as yourselves, who don’t know how to tip well.”

The plaintiffs say they complained to the manager who, the suit alleges, said that some of the waiters were known to do this with certain groups. The suit also states that the manager did not apologize, and told the plaintiffs they should call the phone number on their receipt to take a customer survey.

“Plaintiffs were extremely upset at the way (BWW) had treated them, which was due to their race and color…,” the suit states.

The suit cited the restaurant’s policy in which it is stated that the chain “depends on the character of its team members” and that it demands its employees demonstrate the “highest legal, moral and ethical standards of honesty, integrity and fairness.”

A representative for the chain did not immediately respond to City News Service’s request for comment.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

