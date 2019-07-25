



— The day before the final season of Netflix’s hit show “Orange Is The New Black,” was released, the creative team for the show announced the creation of a fund that will support a number of social issues.

“We have much ‘Orange Is The New Black’ has impacted you and people all over the world,” actress Samira Wiley said in a YouTube video introducing the fund. “Now, we want to continue that impact long after the show is over by launching The Poussey Washington Fund.”

The fund — named for the beloved character portrayed by Wiley in the series — will support non-profit advocacy groups whose goals are to reform the criminal justice system, protect immigrant rights, end mass incarceration and support women who have been impacted by it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fund was inspired by a story line in the final season that shows character Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson, portrayed by actress Danielle Brooks, offering micro-loans to women getting out of prison.

“We’ve been honored to tell these stories of these characters, and we’ve learned first hand that the system is failing women — both inside and outside of prison walls,” Wiley said.

Some of the stars of the show took to social media Thursday to promote the fund.

I’m honored to have been a part of #OITNB for the past 7 years. The impact the show has made has been so important to me, and I’m so grateful that it will continue with The Poussey Washington Fund. Learn more or make a donation at https://t.co/BA0NO3CY8f pic.twitter.com/1J7Yejhb9M — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) July 25, 2019

The GIFT @OITNB has been in my life goes beyond words, but the great honor I have in this entire experience is happening now. The impact of #OITNB will live on through the fans and through The Poussey Washington Fund. #OrangeForever Learn more here: https://t.co/cxUs2DrvfM — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 25, 2019

The series is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of her experiences at a minimum-security federal prison. The shows first season aired July 11, 2013. The final season aired July 26.