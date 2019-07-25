LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Thursday in the Mount Washington area.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at Figueroa and Marmion Way. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others in the car were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

According to police, the car somehow lost control as it was driving down Figureoa and slammed into a light pole. The car was so mangled by the impact, firefighters had to cut it apart to get the two survivors out.

It’s not clear if the person who died was the driver or the passenger.

Residents in the area say speeding is a concern in the area, and drivers who aren’t familiar with the Mount Washington area are often unaware of blind spots that have resulted in car accidents in the past.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.