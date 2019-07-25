POMONA (CBSLA) — Detectives were dispatched to Pomona Thursday evening following a “multiple shots fired” call.

When detectives arrived on scene — the 1500 block of Grand Avenue, near Butterfield Road — they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was found on a front lawn and declared dead at the scene.

Stu Mundel reported from overhead in Sky9.

He said authorities were searching for a suspect.

The motive was not known. Officials said the shooting did not appear gang-related.

The name and age of the victim were withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Meanwhile, detectives in Corona were investigating a shooting there that left a victim with a gun shot wound.

The shooting occurred near the Sam’s Club and Home Depot stores on Ontario Avenue and California Avenue.

In this shooting, unrelated to Pomona, the victim was described by authorities as “uncooperative.” The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.